Recreation in Abbotsford

Here we are again. It’s time to debate the future of recreation in the City of Abbotsford. To some this may feel like a new issue. Advocacy groups like Abby Rec Advocacy (Instagram: @abbyrecadvocacy) have brought real attention to our lack of facilities, but this issue didn’t start in this election cycle. In fact, it began way back in 2006. Twenty years ago, the citizens of Abbotsford voted in a referendum to borrow the money that would be used to fund Plan A. Plan A was a highly controversial development plan that would see the building of The Reach, expansion of ARC, but most funds we spent on the construction of the Rogers Forum.

At that time, the city proposed to borrow $85 million to funds these projects. By the time the work was done, the projects were estimated to have gone over budget as much as $50 million for a total, before interest, of $135 million with most of the cost overruns carried in the building of the Forum.

The referendum, which added 11% to every single resident’s property tax in 2006, was hotly contested. One of the major opponents to Plan A was Vince Dimanno. During the lead up to the vote, he is quoted as saying “Set aside the debt, the interest, the ongoing costs and the lack of facilities the public can actually use, one of the unforeseen consequences of Plan A is that it will put an end to any further investment in recreation in this town for years to come”.

Twenty years later and not a single major recreation facility has been constructed.

Why not? It’s not for lack of funding.

The City of Abbotsford’s 2025 Financial Statements show a cash holding of $390 million. Those are your tax dollars sitting there waiting for a plan. In twenty years, none has come.

Wait you say. Hasn’t the City just announced new pools and arenas? Yes, but as you can see from the chart below, this does no more than catch us up to our neighbours.